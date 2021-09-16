ENHYPEN members recover from COVID 19, First full album announced for October

ENGENEs, we have not one, but 2 good news for you! The ENHYPEN boys have recovered from COVID-19 and have made a safe return to prepare for a comeback. ENHYPEN will be releasing their first full-length album next month as revealed by their label BELIFT LAB. Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon and Ni-Ki are resting while Sunoo has exited self-quarantine.

In a statement released by BELIFT LAB, the members were said to have exited their treatment facilities while the album details will be released soon. The statement shared on Weverse reads,

“Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB.

We would like to inform you that ENHYPEN members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, and Ni-Ki have been determined to have fully recovered from COVID-19, have been discharged from their treatment facilities, and are no longer in quarantine as of Thursday, September 16.

All the members are resting with a clean bill of health. Sunoo also underwent re-testing in order to exit self-quarantine and was found to be negative.

We appreciate your deep concern for the health of our artists. We would also like to inform you that ENHYPEN’s first studio album will be released in October. We will provide a separate notice with details.

We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fully comply with government COVID-19 control measures.

Thank you.”

Soon, the ENHYPEN members took to their Twitter account to share adorable selfies of the seven members, all masked up in their practice room. The caption says, “Full group ENHYPEN! Missed you, ENGENE!!” reassuring the fans.

Previously, on September 2, ENHYPEN members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake and Sunghoon were diagnosed as positive for COVID-19. Soon, on September 5, the youngest member Ni-Ki also tested positive while Sunoo went into immediate self-quarantine to undergo PCR tests. Member Jake was the first to recover and updated fans on the others’ health.

Originally, their comeback was scheduled for the end of September.

