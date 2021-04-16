  1. Home
ENHYPEN members release the official tracklist for upcoming album, BORDER: CARNIVAL

The mini-album consists of six tracks, including the title track Drunk-Dazed. Read on to know more.
New comebacks are all the more riveting, especially for a rising talent like ENHYPEN. The talented seven-member group was formed through the 2020 survival show I-Land and came to be called ENHYPEN. ENHYPEN comprises Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki. They officially debuted on November 30, 2020, with their extended play, Border: Day One. Now, ENHYPEN is all set to make a comeback with their new mini-album, BORDER: CARNIVAL.

On April 16, at midnight KST, ENHYPEN unveiled the official tracklist for their new mini-album. The mini-album consists of six tracks, including the title track Drunk-Dazed. The other tracks include Intro: The Invitation, FEVER, Not For Sale, Mixed Up and Outro: The Wormhole. The background image for the tracklist is goth, horror and punk with a creepy doll and a dimly lit room to give an eerie atmosphere straight out of a horror film! The teaser videos match the level of horror and creepiness, making their comeback all the more intriguing and exciting.

You can see the official tracklist below:

Previously, ENHYPEN members shared a series of stunning concept photos for BORDER: CARNIVAL. The members exude a royal vibe as they look regal in their princely attires. The era is very reminiscent of the Victorian era and it looks like an interesting combination of regal vibe and horror aura. Sounds interesting!

ALSO READ: Jungkook effect, ENHYPEN Victorian teasers & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

ENGENE, Are you excited for ENHYPEN's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

