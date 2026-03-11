ENHYPEN members ‘respect and support’ Heeseung’s decision to leave group for solo career, drop first update

ENHYPEN has reshuffled itself to become a six-member team as of March 10, 2026. According to a notice on the singers’ social media accounts, Heeseung has left the team to pursue a solo career under the same agency, BELIFT LAB. Post the announcement, the 24-year-old took to his Weverse account to share a handwritten letter apologizing for the trouble he caused and promising to be back with good music. Since then, his now-former team members have released a collective statement to console their fans and offer their stance.

Close to 1 am on March 11, ENHYPEN's X (formerly Twitter) account of the group’s members shared the following note:

“ENGENE, you were probably very surprised after seeing today’s notice.

The first thing we were worried about was what ENGENE would think [reading it].

Since ENHYPEN always exists for ENGENE, seeing ENGENE worry and struggle is the biggest pain for us.

The time we have spent together until now has been so precious that it cannot be expressed in words.

So we respect and support Heeseung hyung's decision and new start, who has been with us all this time.

To ease ENGENE’s worries even just a little and to create happy days for ENGENE, we, ENHYPEN, will continue to grow even more in the future.

To our precious ENGENE, who always supports and cheers for us, anywhere and anytime, we will become an ENHYPEN you can always be proud of. We will become stronger and never forget our gratitude in every moment. ENGENE, we’re always thankful and love you.”

About ENHYPEN

Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki formed a group called ENHYPEN on the reality survival program, I-LAND, after competing against many hopefuls for a spot in the top 7 to make their successful K-pop debut. Since their formation and entry into the music scene in 2018, the team has been releasing albums, selling multi-million copies each time.

