ENHYPEN members star in solo 'CHARYBDIS' concept film teasers for upcoming album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA'

After going through a difficult phase with nearly the entire group getting infected by Covid 19, it is nice to see the ENHYPEN members working towards releasing their first full-length album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA'. ENHYPEN members will be releasing their first full-length album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' on October 12 KST. After revealing a series of concept photos, teasers and snippets, the septet has unveiled the 'CHARYBDIS' concept film teasers in a fresh update.

For those unversed, 'CHARYBDIS' is a sea monster in Greek mythology. She, with the sea monster 'Scylla', appears as a challenge to epic characters such as 'Odysseus', 'Jason', and 'Aeneas'. With their new comeback, ENHYPEN members are tackling the depths of Greek mythology. The concept photos and teasers are also well aligned with Greek mythology, blending it masterfully with the new-age aesthetics of K-pop!

The solo 'CHARYBDIS' concept film teasers showcase the regular and fun side of members, as they pose for a polaroid style picture accompanied by a playful background tune. The members are posing with books in their hands and the polaroid snaps are all black and white photos. With their new comeback, ENHYPEN plans to tackle three major concepts from the realms of Greek mythology 'CHARYBDIS', 'SCYLLA’ and 'ODYSSEUS'! We cannot wait.

You can check out the solo teasers below:

