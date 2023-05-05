ENHYPEN members transform into handsome princes in new concept photos for DARK BLOOD

ENHYPEN posted a concept photo and film of the 'FULL' version of the 4th mini album 'DARK BLOOD' on the official social media handles on May 4th. They digested the atmosphere of the mood board released on the 3rd with the charm of 7 people and 7 colors in the concept photo and film.

DARK BLOOD:

In the group concept photo, ENHYPEN exudes cold eyes in luxurious costumes in a space decorated with candles and neon signs, giving off the feeling of watching a fantasy work. The chic atmosphere of the members, which contrasts with the splendid space, harmonizes and catches the eye. In the individual concept photo, the members showed themselves immersed in themselves with more mature visuals. The members maximized the ostentatious atmosphere of the 'FULL' version by using props such as beds, candles, and swords, as well as poses emphasizing colorful accessories. Starting with Jay, who opened his eyes in the coffin, the members showed an alluring yet charismatic gaze and gesture that perfectly melted into the concept. As a result, the curiosity about what they will show in the other versions of the new album, 'HALF' and 'NEW', is growing.

ENHYPEN’s activities:

Park Ji Won is making headlines for appearing as the female lead in the concept trailer for the new album of the group ENHYPEN. In the concept trailer for her 4th mini-album 'DARK BLOOD', Park Ji Won caught her attention with her dreamy and fantasy atmosphere and appearance. Appearing in a total of 8 minutes and 11 seconds of video, she filled the screen with fresh charm from close-up shots to full shots. She also raised a sense of immersion with her deep emotional acting. In particular, the tearful performance on the last screen with the narration ‘Bye Bye my love’ left a deep impression. Park Ji Won, who drew attention through ENHYPEN's new album concept trailer, is a new model, which has recently revealed its presence through various media.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN will release its fourth mini-album 'DARK BLOOD' on May 22nd, and will release the 'HALF' version of the mood board on May 6th.

