ENHYPEN is now the only artist to enter THESE many tracks on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart

Boy group ENHYPEN is officially the artist with the most entries on the weekly Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart of all time! Billboard launched its Twitter-powered weekly chart in October 2021, ranking songs based on the number of Twitter mentions accumulated within a week.

On January 20, Billboard unveiled the chart for the week ending on January 22, based on Twitter mentions from January 7 to January 14. This week, ENHYPEN’s latest release ‘Blessed-Cursed’ ranked number 4 on the Hot Trending Songs chart. This is the group’s second Top 10 entry, as their song, ‘Tamed-Dashed’ made it to rank 5 in October 2021.

With the addition of ‘Blessed-Cursed’, ENHYPEN now has six songs that have entered Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart. The track joins the group’s other songs, ‘Tamed-Dashed’, ‘Go Big or Go Home’, ‘Just a Little Bit’, ‘Upper Side Dream’’, and ‘Blockbuster’. This makes ENHYPEN the artist with the most entries on the chart, of all time. The boy group has now surpassed BTS, who have five entries on the chart to date: ‘Butter’, ‘Permission to Dance’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Boy with Luv (feat. Halsey)’, and ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay. In particular, BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ debuted at number 1 on the inaugural Hot Trending Songs Chart.

This week’s Top 10 includes a total of 5 K-pop songs in the top 10 - BTS’ Butter (Rank 2), ENHYPEN’s ‘Blessed-Cursed’ (Rank 4), Kep1er’s ‘WA DA DA’ (Rank 7), BTS’ Jin’s ‘Yours’ (Rank 8), and BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ‘LALISA’ (Rank 10).

ENHYPEN also has congratulations due for taking home their first music show for ‘Blessed-Cursed’ at MBC’s ‘Show Champion’ on January 19. ‘Blessed-Cursed’ is the group’s title track for their first regular repackaged album, ‘DIMENSION: ANSWER’.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!

