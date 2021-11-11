ENHYPEN officially titled 'Million Sellers' with their first full album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA'

According to Gaon chart on November 11, ENHYPEN's 1st full album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' has officially recorded a total of 1,139,099 copies in sales, since its release on October 12. As a result, ENHYPEN members have now joined K-Pop's 'Million-Seller' club, the first 4th-generation boy group to do so!

With this, ENHYPEN has become a million-seller artist just a year after their debut, proving their amazing popularity as a 'global K-Pop rising star'. In particular, the first full-length album also entered the U.S. Billboard 200 chart at number 11, which is seven spots higher than their previous second mini-album 'BORDER: CARNIVAL'. ENHYPEN also previously set the record for the highest first-week sales for a 4th-generation K-Pop boy group with 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA', with over 810,000 copies sold.

Meanwhile, On November 2, ENHYPEN took to their official Twitter to announce their upcoming fan meeting '2021 ENHYPEN [EN-CONNECT: COMPANION]'. This will mark the group's second fan meeting, nine months after their first one, and it will be in celebration of their first debut anniversary. The fan meeting is scheduled to take place on November 19 and 20. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

