ENHYPEN paint a cinematic and blazing story in the ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’ album preview

ENHYPEN posted a preview video of the first full album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' scheduled to be released on the 12th on the official SNS channel at 8:30 pm IST on October 5th. The preview video captures attention by combining three versions of the concept film, 'SCYLLA', 'CHARYBDIS', and 'ODYSSEUS', which were previously released into one.

The preview video starts with the first track 'Intro: Whiteout', which was released through the intro track video, and 'Upper Side Dreamin', an electro funk genre song that combines old school and modern feel, disco and tech house. It leads to 'Go Big or Go Home', an EDM genre that combines , and 'I didn't know' where you can see ENHYPEN's mature appearance as an acoustic easy-listening song. 'Blockbuster (like an action movie) feat. Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER', 'Attention, please!' of the 1990s alternative rock genre, and 'Interlude: Question', which decorates the end of the album, the preview video ends with the title song 'Tamed-Dashed'. 'Tamed-Dashed', which poses a question about the dilemma of choice, "Whether to be 'tamed' by lust or 'dashed' from lust, is a new wave genre song with a 1980s sensibility. The lyrics of “Summer just run” were released, raising expectations and curiosity about the story the boys in a dilemma will tell.

The HYBE Labels division, including producers Wonderkid and Bang Si Hyuk (“hitman” bang), who have been with ENHYPEN since their debut album, participated in their first regular album, which will be filled with songs of various genres, to enhance the musical quality.

ENHYPEN closes the 'BORDER' series, which has been continued since their debut, and starts a new 'DIMENSION' series. The first album in the series, 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA', tells the story of boys entering a hyper-dimensional and multidimensional world where values ​​collide after their debut, falling into a dilemma when they first know their desires, but do not stop and move forward. Prior to the release of the album, ENHYPEN, which is raising the comeback fever by releasing three versions of the concept and tracklist, including 'SCYLLA', 'CHARYBDIS', and 'ODYSSEUS', will be titled on the 8th and 10th. The music video teaser for the song 'Tamed-Dashed' will be released.

