ENHYPEN & PENTAGON tease comebacks with mysterious updates

K-pop boy groups PENTAGON and ENHYPEN are officially getting ready to come back with new music!

On December 27 at midnight KST, PENTAGON dropped a comeback trailer on their YouTube channel, titled ‘Find Something New’. In the mysterious trailer, the members appear one by one in dimly lit settings and are accompanied by a soft voice narrating, “Find something new. Don’t hesitate. Can’t stand it anymore.”

The comeback trailer comes as a surprise, as the group’s oldest member, Jinho, returned from his military service recently in November. Meanwhile, PENTAGON’s leader Hui enlisted in the military in February earlier this year. This will be the group’s first group comeback since March 2021, when they had released their 11th mini album ‘LOVE or TAKE’. Members Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok had also released a digital single together in August, titled ‘Cerberus’.

Watch the movie-like trailer for ‘Find Something New’, below.

On the same day, BELIFT LAB’s boy group ENHYPEN dropped a promotion calendar for their upcoming comeback, as well as some intriguing teaser photos. The group’s label had confirmed earlier this month that ENHYPEN would be returning on January 10, 2022, at 6 pm KST, with their first studio repackaged album, ‘DIMENSION: ANSWER’.

According to the promotion calendar, fans of the group can expect multiple other teasers including concept photos, moodboards, concept films, the tracklist, title poster, album preview, and of course, the official music video teasers.

Check out the promotion teaser for ‘DIMENSION: ANSWER’, below.

Stay tuned for more updates about PENTAGON and ENHYPEN’s comebacks!