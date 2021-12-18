ENHYPEN release the first teaser images for upcoming 'Dark Moon: The Blood Altar' webtoon

Good news for all the ENGENES out there, ENHYPEN has released the first teaser images for their upcoming webtoon 'Dark Moon: The Blood Altar'. The first installment 'The Blood Altar' is a high school romance story about seven vampire boys who meet a girl with a secret. The clandestine nature of the story and combined with elements of a teenage romance will prove to be a fun read for fans of all ages, deviating from the usual basic high school romance stories we watch. 'DARK MOON' is divided into several series, with the first being 'Dark Moon: The Blood Altar.'

The teaser image reveals the ENHYPEN members in a uniform concept, staring calmly at the cameras as they stand against multiple glowing orange moons behind them! 'Dark Moon: The Blood Altar' is the septet's upcoming webtoon with a supernatural, bloody storyline, with each member taking on an interesting and challenging role to play.

You can check out the teaser image below:

Previously, HYBE held their corporate briefing, titled the '2021 HYBE Briefing' with the Community, on November 4 and revealed their plans to create original webtoons, web novels and animations in collaboration with the HYBE artists and release them on various platforms.

HYBE has announced four original stories that will be released as webtoons and web novels next year. They are - '7Fates: CHAKHO' with BTS, 'THE STAR SEEKERS' with TXT, 'Dark Moon: The Blood Altar' with ENHYPEN, and 'Crimson Heart.' The first three will be released in January 2022 in collaboration with Naver Webtoon in both webtoon and web novel formats.

