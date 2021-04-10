ENHYPEN releases 2nd set of concept films & photos for upcoming comeback; Breaks own record for pre sales vol

ENHYPEN drops second round of concept photos and videos ahead of comeback.

ENHYPEN is proving to be true to their industry nickname "4th Generation Hot Icon" with the hype surrounding the release of their upcoming mini-album, BORDER: CARNIVAL. Their agency BELIFT LAB unveiled the second round of concept films and photos on April 10 KST. The photos and videos of the DOWN version contain the appearance of the seven members looking active with a touch of rebellion with the skateboard and a car that looks pretty destroyed. Their detached looks recaptured the heart of ENGENEs.

The pre-sales of BORDER: CARNIVAL began at 11 AM KST on April 5, 2021. On day 3, April 7, the sales count surpassed 370,000 copies predicting a blast. This number crossed 400,000 by day 5, April 9. Their debut album BORDER: DAY ONE, released in November 2020, took 20 days to cross the 300,000 copies mark in pre-sales orders. This is a glimpse into the rapid growth of ENHYPEN. Their second mini-album BORDER: CARNIVAL, marking their first-ever comeback, would be released on April 26.

Are you excited for ENHYPEN's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Share your comment ×