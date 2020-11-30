ENHYPEN releases highly anticipated debut single Given Taken; Drops edgy music video alongside; Watch

ENHYPEN recently dropped their debut single Given Taken along with an explosive music video. Scroll down to watch it for yourself.

ENHYPEN recently made their debut with their first album BORDER: DAY ONE! For the unversed, ENHYPEN is a new boy group under BELIFT LAB that was formed through the Mnet competition show I-LAND. The group consists of members Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Ni-ki, Heeseung, Sunghoon, and Sunoo. BELIFT LAB is a joint company launched by Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM.

Produced by Big Hit Entertainment’s Wonderkid and Bang Si Hyuk, Given-Taken is a dark yet energetic pop-hip hop track that expresses the complicated emotions of the seven boys who are standing at a new starting line now that they have achieved their dream to debut. The song’s title refers to the question of whether the members were “given” their debut or whether they have “taken” it themselves. In the music video, the members run towards a tower of light at the end of a desert. Watch it below:

In case you missed it, back in October, ENHYPEN hosted a VLive where they thanked BTS, SEVENTEEN and TXT for showing them the support they needed. The upcoming boy group came together to interact with fans when they took the opportunity the three groups for their support when they appeared on I-LAND. For the unversed, BTS and TXT cheered the group during the program's finale and shared some encouraging words.

The Bangtan Boys also dropped by the contestants’ dorm to share some advice and give the members some gifts. Via Koreaboo, expressing their gratitude towards the K-pop idols, Jake from ENHYPEN said, "A little while back, I wanted to say something… First of all, I really want to thank BTS, SEVENTEEN, and TXT for the support they gave us. We weren’t able to thank them in-person during the shooting.” Sunghoon chipped in to say, "They helped and cheered for us" before Jake added, "It really is an honour.” Soompi reported that Jay agreed with both the members and said, "I think their support was really a huge source of strength for us.” Jake joined in to add that they helped the upcoming group through a really difficult time. Jungwon agreed and said, “We were going through a really tough time back then, and that gave us so much strength.”

