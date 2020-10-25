  1. Home
  2. entertainment

ENHYPEN releases second trailer Dusk Dawn; Fandom ENGENE goes WILD with theories about the plot

After the release of their first debut trailer, ENHYPEN just dropped their second trailer and the group’s fandom ENGENE went wild with theories and conspiracy plots.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: October 25, 2020 09:24 pm
ENHYPEN releases second trailer Dusk DawnENHYPEN releases second trailer Dusk Dawn; Fandom ENGENE goes WILD with theories about the plot
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

ENHYPEN just dropped the second official teaser video titled Dusk Dawn, after releasing the first official trailer titled Choose-Chosen a few days ago! And to no one’s surprise, ENGENEs went crazy! Just like the first teaser, fans have gone all out figuring out all the hidden messages that are embedded in the video. 

 

With still a bunch more trailer videos to be released, the ENGENEs are bound to get on the theory train for each of those! For the unversed, ENHYPEN’s will debut in November under BELIFT LAB, a joint venture between Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM.

 

Watch the full second trailer below:

If you don’t know about the group, ENHYPEN's K-Pop journey was available to the public thanks to I-LAND. Millions of people around the world tuned in to watch and see who would make it to the next round and vote on who they would like to see to a part of the mysterious future group. In the end, only seven were left and now they're ready to come together to make history.

 

With 2.1 million followers on TikTok, 1.3 million on Instagram, and nearly 1 million subscribers on YouTube, it might be surprising to hear that the band has yet to officially debut. They even already have a fandom name, ENGENE, meaning that fans are the engine that drives ENHYPEN’s growth and development. ENHYPEN also shares a "GENE" with their fans to connect, discover, and develop with one another. But even with all of the history and followers behind them, they are just getting started on their journey to take over the world with their music.

 

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN shower BTS, SEVENTEEN and TXT with love: Their support was really a huge source of strength

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Youtube, Twitter

You may like these
ENHYPEN shower BTS, SEVENTEEN and TXT with love: Their support was really a huge source of strength
Red Velvet Irene’s Double Patty delayed due to controversy? Production manager says ‘Mutual respect is ideal’
BTS member Jimin's stans in the Philippines honour frontline workers with food to mark Mochi's birthday
Amid Irene's controversy, Red Velvet member Joy receives hate comments from netizens on Instagram
Start Up Ep 3 sees peak rating as Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Sun Ho cause a laugh riot; Suzy's happy dance wins us over
BE: BTS member Jungkook reveals ARMY makes him beautiful; J Hope roots for an Indian fan
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement