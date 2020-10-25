ENHYPEN releases second trailer Dusk Dawn; Fandom ENGENE goes WILD with theories about the plot

After the release of their first debut trailer, ENHYPEN just dropped their second trailer and the group’s fandom ENGENE went wild with theories and conspiracy plots.

ENHYPEN just dropped the second official teaser video titled Dusk Dawn, after releasing the first official trailer titled Choose-Chosen a few days ago! And to no one’s surprise, ENGENEs went crazy! Just like the first teaser, fans have gone all out figuring out all the hidden messages that are embedded in the video.

With still a bunch more trailer videos to be released, the ENGENEs are bound to get on the theory train for each of those! For the unversed, ENHYPEN’s will debut in November under BELIFT LAB, a joint venture between Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM.

Watch the full second trailer below:

Heeseung can see his reflection, but that was in the past before he became a vampire, when he still has the humanity, but than he might got bites from the others so he can't see his reflection on the mirror because vampire can't see their reflections#ENHYPEN_DebutTrailer2 pic.twitter.com/eXeyBpPrrC — y'all jake is a vampire (@jahyp_e) October 24, 2020

What if Jake is the only pure-blooded vampire and turned the others to be one because he is alone in this world. Maybe the narration that he did in trailer1 is not for all of them but for him alone? And in trailer2, he's the only one who is not struggling. #ENHYPEN_DebutTrailer2 pic.twitter.com/UXj0eQGLHd — Ekang ᴱᴺ⁻⁷ is a proud ENGENE (@appleforjay) October 24, 2020

The immortal thing or the story of vampire is just use as metaphor to represent their transition from trainees to idolsIt represents how they think before and how they think now.Accepting their fate and Bravely facing their fears as a team.@ENHYPEN_members #ENHYPEN_DebutTrailer2 pic.twitter.com/5VxgxxHI8N — LJAYENHYPEN is Coming(@KeepSmilingJAY) October 25, 2020

If you don’t know about the group, ENHYPEN's K-Pop journey was available to the public thanks to I-LAND. Millions of people around the world tuned in to watch and see who would make it to the next round and vote on who they would like to see to a part of the mysterious future group. In the end, only seven were left and now they're ready to come together to make history.

With 2.1 million followers on TikTok, 1.3 million on Instagram, and nearly 1 million subscribers on YouTube, it might be surprising to hear that the band has yet to officially debut. They even already have a fandom name, ENGENE, meaning that fans are the engine that drives ENHYPEN’s growth and development. ENHYPEN also shares a "GENE" with their fans to connect, discover, and develop with one another. But even with all of the history and followers behind them, they are just getting started on their journey to take over the world with their music.

