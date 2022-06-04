ENHYPEN reportedly joining July comeback line-up

On June 3, a South Korean media outlet released an exclusive report, claiming that boy group ENHYPEN is gearing up to drop their new album soon. The report states that they will be joining the summer comeback line-up, by releasing a new album sometime in early July. If ENHYPEN indeed makes a comeback in July as the report claims, this would mark the group’s first Korean release in about six months following their first full length repackaged album ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’, which was released in January 2022.

Released on January 10, ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ marked a very successful comeback for the BELIFT LAB boy group. Debuting at number 13 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart dated January 24, the repacked album also tied with ENHYPEN’s first studio album ‘DIMENSION : DILEMMA’ when it ranked on the chart for three weeks. However, unlike ENHYPEN’s January 10 release, ‘DIMENSION : DILEMMA’ had not charted for three consecutive weeks, making this new streak a personal first for the group.

Along with its title track ‘Blessed-Cursed’, ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ contained a total of 11 tracks. The septet’s first repackaged album, it topped iTunes charts around the world upon release. Following its release, ENHYPEN even made a new record on Spotify when they became the fastest 4th generation K-pop boy group to cross 600 million total streams on the platform on January 20 (in just over 400 days).

Formed through the 2020 survival show ‘I-LAND’, ENHYPEN comprises seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. The group debuted in November 2020 with their extended play, ‘BORDER : DAY ONE’, and its lead single ‘Given-Taken’.

