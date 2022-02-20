ENHYPEN’s energetic track ‘Drunk-Dazed’ achieves new success after surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify

ENHYPEN’s ‘Drunk-Dazed’ from the 2nd mini album ‘BORDER: CARNIVAL’ has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, making it the second track to do so after ‘Fever’. The super rookie group also becomes the first 4th gen K-pop group to garner 7.5 million monthly listeners on the app and the fastest K-pop artists to cross 700 million total streams.

ENHYPEN climbed to the top of the Hanteo Chart in the 2nd week of February. As the world’s only real-time music chart, Hanteo Chart announced the Weekly Physical Album Chart and Weekly Global Chart. ENHYPEN's 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' took the top spot on the weekly global chart last week.

ENHYPEN proved its extraordinary global power by taking the top spot on the weekly global chart for a total of 4 consecutive weeks from the 3rd week of January to the 2nd week of February with this album.

ENHYPEN's agency, BELIFT Lab, announced on February 7th, "ENHYPEN will release its Japanese digital single 'Always' on February 22nd." 'Always' is their second original Japanese song, following 'Forget Me Not', a b-side song in their first Japanese debut single 'BORDER: TRANSIENT', released in July of 2021. This song is a part of the Wednesday drama 'Muchaburi!

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation. Formed through the 2020 survival competition show ‘I-Land’, the group is composed of seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. ENHYPEN debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) ‘Border: Day One’.

ALSO READ: Is MONSTA X’s Kihyun going solo? New logo released

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.