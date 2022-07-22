ENHYPEN’s HEESUNG tests positive for COVID-19 after JAY and JAKE

On July 22, ENHYPEN’s agency announced the Covid-19 test result of member HEESUNG. According to a rapid antigen test taken by the artist, he tested positive for the virus on July 22. His symptoms include a mild cold and hence he is being treated separately, away from the rest of the group members.

Moreover, the company revealed that all seven members have been living separately in solo residences from July 21. Members JUNGWON, SUNOO, and NI-KI’s self kit tests have been revealed as negative, while member SUNGHOON who acts as the MC for the KBS music show ‘Music Bank’ took a rapid antigen test before his schedule, the result of which was also negative.

Previously fellow members JAY and JAKE also tested positive for the virus and have suspended their activities for the time being. ENHYPEN released their third mini-album ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’ along with its title track ‘Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)’ on July 4, 2022 and are in the process of promoting it.

Read BELIFT LAB’s full statement below.

“Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB.

We would like to provide you with some information on ENHYPEN member HEESEUNG'S COVID-19 confirmation and adjustments in his activities.

HEESEUNG tested positive from a rapid antigen test on the 22nd (Friday). He is currently showing symptoms like a mild cold and is being treated at home away from the other members.

In this regard, HEESEUNG will not be able to participate in ENHYPEN's engagements for the time being. We will continue to provide an update on the artist's plans on resuming his activities.

All ENHYPEN members have been staying separately at a single-person residence, away from one another since the 21st (Thursday).

JUNGWON, SUNOO, and NI-KI preemptively took self-tests on the morning and afternoon of 22nd (Friday) and the results came back as negative. SUNGHOON took a rapid antigen test before the Music Bank schedule and the result came back as negative.

The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid HEESEUNG in his speedy recovery and to ensure that he can resume his activities in full health. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.

Thank you.”

