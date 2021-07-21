ENHYPEN’s Jay is a stylist and member Sunghoon, his muse, in first JAY-FASHION video

ENGENEs! Where are you at? Our fashion-king Jay has his own fashion project underway.

ENHYPEN’s Jay is known for his charming face, sharp dancing skills, and striking style statement. And he now has the chance to showcase and eventually enhance his fashion knowledge through a project called JAY-FASHION, released on the ENHYPEN YouTube channel. Further details of whether it will be a weekly or monthly release are not known yet.

The first video released on 20 July showed Jay in a clothing room surrounded by mounds of trendy clothes. Besides him, who Jay claimed to be the model-like figure, and we don’t disagree, of ENHYPEN was member Sunghoon. Jay began by introducing the show, himself and Sunghoon and explained the aim of the show which is giving an outlet to his fashion skills.

Jay decided to go for 3 different looks for Sunghoon to try on and went around the room grabbing and plucking whatever he thought would suit Sunghoon the best. He stated that since Sunghoon’s skin tone was on the lighter side, he would choose outfits that would compliment him.

Starting with an everyday look, Sunghoon trotted out of the dressing room in light colors with loose-fitted pants that looked refreshing on his tall figure. He chose a blue shirt with wide-legged pants for his own everyday look. Next was an orange flowery shirt on Sunghoon to complete the vacation style that made him look ready for a beach day.

The highlight of the show was the business casual outfits that had their handsomeness and well-built physique on full display. Dressed in blazers and smart pants, the boys

leisurely exited the changing rooms and we swear we could hear some flashes going off!

You can check out the video below.

We look forward to more such fashion inspiration from Jay.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favorite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What was your favorite look? Let us know below.