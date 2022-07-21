ENHYPEN’s Jay tests positive for COVID-19; Halts activities

ENHYPEN’s Jay has tested positive for COVID-19. On July 21, BELIFT LAB released a statement via the fan community platform Weverse, sharing the news. The statement explains that Jay first received a positive diagnosis for the virus on the morning of July 21 (KST) via a self-test kit. Following this, he underwent a PCR test, which also came back positive.

At present, Jay is currently experiencing a mild sore throat and aches, and is being treated at home. The statement also shares that at present, Jay will be unable to participate in ENHYPEN’s scheduled activities, as a result of his positive diagnosis. Meanwhile, the other members of ENHYPEN have received negative results on the pre-emptive self-tests conducted on July 21.

BELIFT LAB’s complete statement is as follows:

“Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB.

We would like to provide you with some information on ENHYPEN member JAY's COVID-19 confirmation and adjustments in his activities.

JAY tested positive from a self-test on the morning of the 21st (Thursday). He promptly took the PCR test which also came back positive. He is currently showing symptoms like mild sore throat and aches and is currently being treated at home away from the other members.

All other ENHYPEN members also preemptively took self-tests on the 21st (Thursday) which all resulted negative.

As such, JAY will not be able to participate in ENHYPEN's engagements for the time being. We will continue to provide an update on JAY's plans on resuming his activities.

The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid JAY in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.

Thank you.”

