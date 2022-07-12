ENHYPEN’s Jungwon to sit out of ‘THE SHOW’ performance & fan signing event due to poor health

On July 12, BELIFT LAB released a statement through the fan community platform Weverse, titled ‘Information on ENHYPEN member JUNGWON’s Activities’. According to the statement, ENHYPEN’s Jungwon visited the doctor earlier today, on account of poor health. Following this, Jungwon was advised by medical staff to take a period of rest.

As a result, BELIFT LAB has announced through the notice that Jungwon will be unable to participate in two activities scheduled for today, being a performance on ‘THE SHOW’ as well as a fan signing event.

BELIFT LAB’s statement is as below:

“Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB.

We would like to inform you that ENHYPEN member JUNGWON visited the doctor on the morning of Tuesday, July 12, as he was not in his best condition. He was advised by the medical staff that he should have a good rest.

In this regard, please note that JUNGWON will not be able to take part in both THE SHOW performance and the fan signing event scheduled today.

We ask for your kind understanding from all our fans. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of JUNGWON.

Thank you.”

Jungwon debuted in November 2020 alongside Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-Ki, as part of ENHYPEN. The boy group recently made a comeback with their third extended play ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’, on July 4. With this release, ENHYPEN became the K-pop group with the shortest time since their debut to list two albums in the million-seller category.

The seven-membered boy group will soon be embarking on their first world tour. The tour is scheduled to kick off in Seoul in September, and will take ENHYPEN to Japan in November.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Son Hyun Joo and Jang Seung Jo are at work in new posters for upcoming drama ‘The Good Detective 2’