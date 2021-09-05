ENHYPEN’s NI-KI latest to test positive for COVID 19 after 5 other members

On September 5, ENHYPEN’s youngest member, NI-KI tested positive for COVID 19 post the announcement of 5 other members, namely Jake, Jay, Sunghoon, Jungwon and Heesung testing positive earlier. The two other members, NI-KI and Sunoo went into immediate quarantine for further PCR tests and observation. NI-KI began to show symptoms on September 3.

He is currently preparing to move to a treatment facility in accordance with the health authorities and is only showing mild symptoms. The fans were devastated to hear the heartbreaking news and took to Twitter to express their concerns. One fan said “Get well soon NI-KI. Please pray for our maknae and his hyungs. Hopefully Sunoo is in good condition.” Another fan said, “I'm shocked about the news, please get well soon NI-KI. Let's pray for you and your members’ fast recovery. Sunoo, please stay healthy and take care of yourself. aaaaa i’m gonna cry”

ENHYPEN is a boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ E&M and HYBE Corporation. Formed through the 2020 survival competition show 'I-Land', the group is composed of seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and NI-KI. Enhypen debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) Border: Day One. Their last comebacks, Drunk and Dazed and Fever were one of their best comebacks and had the fans hyped for their latest comeback, which was supposed to take place in the coming month. Many fans had also expressed their concerns for the rest of the members who are currently being treated in a facility and hope they take their time to recover as well as request Belift Lab to not force the members for a comeback as their health comes first.

He is one of the youngest K-Pop idols to test positive for COVID 19 and we hope to see him recover soon as well as pray for Sunoo’s well-being.

