ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon undergoes surgery for Rhinitis; Leader Jungwon to replace him as host on music show

On February 2, BELIFT LAB released a notice on fan community platform Weverse announcing the health status of boy group ENHYPEN member Sunghoon. After experiencing discomfort during his daily activities and while singing, he underwent surgery for rhinitis. The artist is currently said to be resting following this and will be missing his appearance on KBS2’s ‘Music Bank’ as the host. ENHYPEN leader Jungwon will be replacing him on the broadcast for the week.

Sunghoon is said to have felt the discomfort on January 29, during the Seol holidays which are underway. On advice from his doctors, he will be resting and recuperating following the treatment. The next schedule for ‘Music Bank’ is on February 4, however resident MC Sunghoon alongside IVE’s Wonyoung will be skipping it altogether and his job will instead be taken up by Jungwon as special MC.

Read BELIFT LAB’s statement below.

“Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB.

We would like to inform you that ENHYPEN member SUNGHOON will not be able to make his appearance as the host on Music Bank that will air later this week.

SUNGHOON experienced discomfort in carrying out daily activities and singing from his rhinitis symptoms, and underwent surgery to treat his condition on Saturday, January 29 during the Seol holidays. He is currently taking a period of rest and recuperation after the surgery as recommended by his physicians.

SUNGHOON is currently recovering, however he will be unable to appear as the host on Music Bank on Frida, February 4 to completely recover from his procedure, and member JUNGWON will temporarily take his place as special host on the day.

BELIFT LAB places the artists’ health and safety as our top priority, and we will do our very best to help SUNGHOON be with you in tip top shape.

Thank you.”

Fans of ENHYPEN have taken to Twitter to share good wishes for Sunghoon’s speedy recovery.

