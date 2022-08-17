ENHYPEN’s SUNOO to not participate in KCON 2022 LA following dizziness and headache bout; To halt activities

ENHYPEN member SUNOO's health status has been revealed through a notice by BELIFT LAB. On August 17, the management agency put up an official notice revealing that SUNOO consulted medical professionals after facing dizziness and headache and was advised to take rest. With this, the singer will not be participating in 'KCON 2022 LA' where ENHYPEN is supposed to perform.

Previously, SUNOO refrained from participating in the fan signing event of ENHYPEN on August 15 due to poor health.

Check out the full announcement below.

"Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB.

We would like to provide you with information on the health status of ENHYPEN member SUNOO and his future schedule.

SUNOO consulted the doctor on August 17 as he had experienced dizziness with a headache and chills. Following the advice by the medical staff, SUNOO will take a rest and focus on recovery for the time being.

While the artist himself strongly wishes to participate in the future schedules for "KCON 2022 LA" to be held in Los Angeles, United States this week, our company has decided to respect and follow the advice from the medical staff to place the artist's health as a top priority. In this regard, SUNOO will not take part in the performance and promotional activities.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of SUNOO, striving to ensure that he can meet his fans in full health.

Thank you."

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN released their third mini-album ‘MANIFESTO: DAY 1’ with the title track ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’ on July 4 and have been promoting the same.

