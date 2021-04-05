ENHYPEN schedule teaser, Wendy’s Like Water release & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

There’s a lot that went down on April 5. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

April 5 was a busy day in the Korean entertainment industry. From Gone MV to ASTRO's MV to J-Hope's sisters wedding date announcement and the biggest of them all - HYBE and Ithaca artists welcoming each other in a film released by HYBE, today many front runners took the stage. However, here are some stories that you might have missed out on. Take a look!

Kim Sejeong in talks for a lead role in the Korean remake of the popular Japanese drama, Sleepeeer Hit!

Originally a slice of life manga illustrated by Naoko Matsuda, Sleepeeer Hit! is a popular Japanese show that is in talks to be remade into a Korean show. On April 5, Kim Sejeong's agency stated that the actress has been offered the lead role and is currently reviewing the offer. The Korean remake of the show is called 'Today's Webtoon' and the story revolves around a rookie employee Oh Ma Eum who joins the editorial department and matures into a great webtoon editor.

Lee Do Hyun offered a lead role in the upcoming drama 'Melancholia' along with Im Soo Jung

After news of Im Soo Jung getting an offer for the female lead in 'Melancholia', news has arrived that Sweet Home's Lee Do Hyun is being considered as the male lead for the same show. If accepted, he'll play the role of Baek Seung Yoo who is extremely intelligent and prefers taking images on his DSLR. 'Melancholia' is an intense show that revolves around a sexual scandal in a prestigious private school.

Veteran actress Youn Yuh Jung makes history by winning an award for 'Minari' at the 27th SAG Awards

The Oscar-nominated 'Minari' has made another history. This time, with an actress. Youn Yuh Jung is the first Korean actress to receive an ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture’ at the 27th Screen Actor Guild Awards. She even opened up in her winning speech that her becoming an actress was just an accident!

ENHYPEN reveals teaser schedule for their upcoming album, BORDER: CARNIVAL

On April 4, ENHYPEN released an mysterious and intriguing intro titled, ‘Intro: The Invitation’ about their latest comeback which has fans making theories - as it looks similar to their previous concept. Today, the group dropped a schedule teaser, marking the start of promotional activities. The album and the music video will be released on April 26. Check out the teaser schedule below.

Watch the intro here:

Wendy released her highly anticipated solo debut, Like Water music video with a dreamy concept

Coupled with soft and high vocals, Red Velvet Wendy’s solo debut album’s title track, a ballad titled ‘Like Water’ has a neoclassical, dream-like concept. It feels too light and soft - perfectly matching the melody and the harmonies. The singer can be seen in flowy floral bright colored-dresses, from various angles in a self-reflective mood. It talks about empathy and strength, where she compares her loved one with water. Watch the music video below.

Credits :News1

