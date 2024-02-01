ENHYPEN scripts history as first K-Pop act to hold concert at New Clark City Stadium in Philippines

ENHYPEN, the global 4th generation boy group, is poised to create history as the first musical act to hold a solo show at New Clark City Stadium in the Philippines. The seven-member K-Pop sensation is set to perform on February 3 as part of their 2nd world tour titled FATE.

ENHYPEN gears up for historic FATE concert at Philippines' New Clark City Stadium

Global sensation ENHYPEN, a fourth-generation boy group, is poised to create history in the Philippines with their upcoming concert at the New Clark City Stadium on February 3. As part of their 2nd world tour, FATE, the seven-member K-Pop group will mark a significant milestone by becoming the first-ever musical act to perform at the stadium.

Having already completed successful shows across Asia and the U.S., including notable cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago, ENHYPEN is set to captivate the Philippine audience. This achievement follows their remarkable three-day sold-out MANIFESTO at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila in 2023, where they became the first K-Pop group to perform for three consecutive days.

Presented by PULP Live World, ticket prices for the New Clark City Stadium concert range from PhP 3,000 (Obstructed View) to PhP 16,500 (Royalty Seated with Soundcheck). Limited-standing tickets are still available for purchase through pulptickets.com.

ENHYPEN's groundbreaking success and popularity continue to solidify its status as one of the leading global acts in the K-Pop scene. As they gear up for their historic performance in the Philippines, fans eagerly anticipate another unforgettable experience from this talented group.

More details on ENHYPEN’s latest activities

ENHYPEN, the South Korean boy band formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land, continues to make waves in the music industry with their latest activities. Following their successful debut on November 30, 2020, with the EP Border: Day One, the group has consistently garnered attention and accolades.

Their fifth extended play, Orange Blood, released on November 17, showcased their musical prowess, and the lead single, Sweet Venom, secured them their thirteenth music show win on KBS' Music Bank on November 24.

ENHYPEN's global influence extends to their second world tour, which has been extended through January and February 2024. The tour includes concerts in various countries, including Taiwan, Singapore, China, and the Philippines. Due to high demand, additional shows have been added in Seoul at KSPO Dome and in Macau, further solidifying ENHYPEN's status as a powerhouse in the K-Pop scene.

