ENHYPEN secures Special International Music Award at 65th Japan Record Awards

ENHYPEN's attainment of the Special International Music Award at the revered 65th Japan Record Awards is a momentous achievement that significantly elevates their status in the music industry. This accolade not only recognizes their talent but also solidifies their growing global presence.

ENHYPEN makes history as only artist to earn Special Music Award at 65th Japan Record Awards

In a momentous achievement, ENHYPEN has etched their name in the records of music history by securing the Special International Music Award at the esteemed 65th Japan Record Awards. This recognition is particularly noteworthy as it designates ENHYPEN as the artist to receive such an honor in the shortest time frame, just three years, since their debut, marking a milestone worthy of celebration.

Expressing their elation, ENHYPEN, through their agency, conveyed, "We are overjoyed to receive the esteemed Japan Record Awards' Special International Music Award." The group also articulated their aspirations, stating, "Moving forward, we aim to become artists who leave a lasting impression on people's hearts, embodying the essence of ENHYPEN by spreading love and gratitude to our fans worldwide."

Meanwhile, the Japan Record Awards holds a distinguished position in the realm of music accolades. Hosted by the Japan Composers Association since its inception in 1959, the ceremony boasts a rich legacy and significant influence in the Japanese music industry.

Adding to their recent triumph, ENHYPEN's latest album, ORANGE BLOOD, soared to the top of the daily album rankings on the Japanese Oricon chart. The album achieved an impressive sales figure of 159,554 copies, further solidifying ENHYPEN's growing prominence in the Japanese music scene.

ENHYPEN dominates global iTunes charts with ORANGE BLOOD

ENHYPEN's newest offering, ORANGE BLOOD, swiftly ascended to the top of iTunes charts across the globe. The mini-album and its leading track, Sweet Venom, secured impressive No. 1 positions in various territories, encompassing Indonesia, Egypt, Thailand, Poland, and India. This achievement solidifies ENHYPEN's international appeal and success.

Additionally, the group stands on the brink of being highlighted as the next featured K-pop sensation in the esteemed GRAMMY Museum's Global Spin Live series. This recognition not only underscores ENHYPEN's rising influence but also positions them as a frontrunner in the global music landscape, marking a significant milestone in their burgeoning career.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: RIIZE’s Seunghan to take indefinite hiatus following controversies; details inside