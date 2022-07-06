ENHYPEN sells one million ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’ copies; Breaks 'DIMENSION : DILEMMA' first day sales record

HYBE boy group ENHYPEN released their third mini album ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’ on July 4 along with the title track ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’. This is their second comeback of the year after releasing their first repackaged album ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ in January this year. As of July 5, the album had already sold a million copies on Hanteo, while 768,603 of them were sold on the first day itself.

With this, ENHYPEN has broken their own record of first day sales. Their first studio album ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’ had sold over 501,000 copies on the day of its release, which also later on went on to become a million seller album. This has made them the first fourth generation K-pop group to have two albums recording over a million sales in the history of Hanteo.

ENHYPEN was formed on the survival show, ‘I-LAND’ where seven boys- JUNGWON, HEESUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI, stood out on top of a fierce competition that challenged their singing, dancing and rapping skills. Their debut was very well received, and the boys have since found success with each release, becoming a beloved K-pop act all over the globe.

Their latest album, ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’, soared to the top of music charts worldwide, grabbing the No.1 on iTunes Albums chart in 17 regions. The title track ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’ is a different approach than the artists’ past releases as they experiment with new styles. Check out the music video below.

