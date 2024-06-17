ENHYPEN is gearing up for their comeback with new music this summer! The group will be releasing their second full studio album titled ROMANCE : UNTOLD. Moreover, they have also released the first trailer for the upcoming record, creating anticipation among fans.

ENHYPEN releases teaser for the upcoming new album ROMANCE : UNTOLD

On July 17, 2024, ENHYPEN made a surprising announcement to the fans that they would be returning to the music scene with a brand new album. The group released the first logo trailer for the upcoming record, which provides a glimpse of the concept. Many phrases also appear in the video that express romantic love for their special person. Moreover, multiple pictures of special moments shared also have been included in the short clip.

Lastly, the logo of the album is shown where the ‘O’ in ‘ROMANCE : UNTOLD’ is made in the shape of a keyhole, indicating that the secret stories of love will be expressed through the songs. The new album will be the group’s second full album, released on July 12, 2024. Furthermore, the pre-orders for the album will be available from June 17, 2024. The different versions of the album are available on their social media pages and website.

More about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN, The South Korean K-pop group consists of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Niki. Managed by BELIFT LAB, the group was formed by a survival reality show called I-LAND, where 23 male contestants were competing for a spot in the boy group to be formed at the end of the show. However, only the seven members remained till the end and managed to debut in the group.

With the extended play Border: Day One, they made their debut in 2020. Moreover, they released their first Korean album, Dimension: Dilemma, along with the music video for the title track. Tamed-Dashed. The group has gained immense popularity since its debut and continues to do so with each new release.

