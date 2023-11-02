ENHYPEN set to perform Baby Shark Big Movie OST at 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

ENHYPEN, which is a seven-member K-pop group under Belift Lab, a subsidiary of HYBE, will join the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Known to have the highest viewership among American audiences, the event will help boost the K-pop group's popularity. Not only this but ENHYPEN will also perform their Baby Shark Big Movie OST live.

ENHYPEN to be a part of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

ENHYPEN fans are in for a treat while their favorites gear up to hold the first live performance of the Baby Shark Big Movie OST. On November 2 around 4:30 AM IST, The Pinkfong Company, producer behind Baby Shark Big Movie, made the announcement. The K-pop group will be a part of this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, scheduled for November 23 in New York City from 8:30 AM EST (6 PM IST).

The parade will be aired live on NBC and Peacock in the United States. Previously it was announced that ENHYPEN will make a special voice appearance as the underwater K-pop band of beluga whales in the movie. The film is scheduled to premiere on December 8 via the Paramount Plus streaming service.

ENHYPEN's latest activities

Currently, ENHYPEN is gearing up for their upcoming album called Orange Blood. The new album will be released on November 17, the announcement was made on October 15 and the next day a logo trailer was released. The logo trailer featured imagery of solar eclipses and a sunset turning orange along with a phrase - You and I are connected through blood. Orange Blood is a continuation of their blood theme series, following the release of Dark Blood previously.

Before this, ENHYPEN wrapped up their Fate World tour which kicked off on July 29 in Seoul. They have completed the South Korea, Japan, and United States leg of the tour and will travel to Taiwan, Singapore, China, and the Philippines starting January 2024.

