ENHYPEN sets new personal record on the Billboard 200 chart with ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’; Find out

ENHYPEN has set a new personal record! Through its chart dated August 7 (local time), Billboard announced that the boy group has debuted at number 6 on its Top 200 Albums chart with their latest release ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’. Not only is this ENHYPEN’s highest ranking yet on the chart, but it is also ENHYPEN’s first time entering the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart!

‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’ was released on digital platforms and streaming services on July 4, marking the group’s official comeback date. Following this, the physical album was released on July 29. According to Billboard, the mini album has earned 39,000 equivalent album units (for the week ending on August 4). Out of this, 38,000 constitute traditional album sales, and 1,000 streaming equivalent units.

The mini album also marks ENHYPEN’s fourth entry in the Top 20 of Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart. The boy group had previously peaked at number 18 with ‘BORDER : CARNIVAL’, number 11 with ‘DIMENSION : DILEMMA’ and number 13 with ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’.

Following the release of their first repackaged album ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ in January this year, ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’ marks ENHYPEN’s second comeback in 2022, and their third mini album overall. With their latest release, ‘MANIFESTO : DAY 1’, ENHYPEN has also achieved another new personal milestone, by breaking their own first-day sales record.

The boy group was formed through the survival program ‘I-LAND’ in 2020, and comprises seven members - Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-Ki. The group officially made their debut in November 2020, with their first extended play ‘BORDER : DAY ONE’, and its lead single, ‘Given-Taken’.

