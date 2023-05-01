ENHYPEN, SHINee, aespa, MONSTA X’s Joohoney and others: May 2023 K-Pop comebacks schedule

We’re in May now and we have many comebacks to be excited for like ENHYPEN, aespa, VERIVERY, SHINee, Dreamcatcher, MONSTA X’s Joohoney and more! The excitement has already peaked with LE SSERAFIM’s album release UNFORGIVEN but there are so many more releases to wait for.

ENHYPEN’ activities:

ENHYPEN posted a concept trailer for the 4th mini album 'DARK BLOOD'. The concept trailer opens with a girl getting stuck in a car and asking for help. Then, Jungwon on a motorcycle blocked Sunghoon, who was galloping on a horse, and engaged in a duel. Sunghoon, who knocked down Jungwon with the final blow using a sword, was overpowered after a fierce battle with the members. The album will be released on May 22.

SHINee’s activities:

SHINee will hold a '2023 SHINee Fan Meeting 'Everyday is SHINee Day' : [Peace of Shine] (2023 SHINee FANMEETING 'Everyday is SHINee DAY' : [Piece of SHINE]') will be held. In particular, this fan meeting is the first meeting with fans in about 4 years and 8 months since SHINee's fan meeting 'SHINee SPECIAL PARTY - THE SHINING' held in September 2018. The fans are looking forward to the enthusiastic response around the world who have been waiting for it.

Here are all the releases in May:

May 1:

LE SSERAFIM

Title Track: ‘UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)’

Album: 1st Studio Album ‘UNFORGIVEN’

Kang Hyeyeon

Album: 4th Digital Single Album

THAMA

Title Track: ‘Andrea’s Song (Feat. Lil Cherry)’

May 2:

aespa

Pre-release May 2: ‘Welcome To MY World’

Album May 8: The 3rd Mini Album ‘MY WORLD’

BTOB

Title Track: ‘Wind and Wish’

Album: 12th Mini Album ‘WIND AND WISH’

Bang Yongguk

Title Track: ‘Ride or Die’

Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘THE COLORS OF LOVE’

Shin Yu (신유)

Title Track: ‘왜 그렇게 사셨어요’ (Why have you lived like this?)

Album: 왜 그렇게 사셨어요

VI’ENX(비엔엑스)

Title Track: ‘On my way’

Album: PRE-DEBUT Album [On my way]

Rocking doll Roa & Ahri (록킹돌 로아 & 아리)

Title Track: ‘Star in the sky’

May 3:

iKON

Title Track: ‘U’; ‘딴따라’

Album: 3rd Full Album ‘TAKE OFF’

tripleS +(KR)ystal Eyes

Title Track: ‘Cherry Talk’

AESTHETIC

Colde

Title Track: ‘Love Part 2’

May 8:

aespa

Album: The 3rd Mini Album ‘MY WORLD’

ONEUS

Title Track: ‘ERASE ME’

Album: 9th Mini Album ‘PYGMALION’

May 9:

LEE MU JIN (이무진)

Album: DS ‘잠깐 시간 될까’

Feverse (피버스)

Album: 1st Debut Album ‘CHO’

ADYA(에이디야)

Album: 1st Single Album ‘ADYA’

May 10:

YOUNHA

Album: ‘MINDSET’

May 12:

AIMERS

Album: 1st Single Album ‘Bubbling’

May 15:

(G)I-DLE

Album: 6th Mini Album ‘I FEEL’

The Wind (더윈드)

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘Beginning : The Wind Page’

May 16:

VERIVERY

Album: 7th Mini Album ‘Crazy Like That’

May 17:

YOUNITE

Title Track: ‘Waterfall’

Album: 4TH EP ‘빛 : BIT Part.1’

May 18:

ATBO

Album: 3rd Mini Album [The Beginning]

May 22:

ENHYPEN

Album: 4th EP [DARK BLOOD]

May 23:

KIM DOAH

May 29:

AB6IX

Album: 7TH EP ‘THE FUTURE IS OURS : LOST’

May 30:

BOYNEXTDOOR

TBA:

DREAMCATCHER

SHINee

MONSTA X’s Joohoney

NATURE

Nine Muses A

