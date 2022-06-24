ENHYPEN stand out amongst the commoners in new set of concept photos for ‘MANIFESTO: DAY 1’

Ahead of the release of the 3rd mini album 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1' which will be on July 4th, ENHYPEN will release a new album on the official social media handles on June 24th. Group and individual photos of the 'M' version, the last concept of the show, were posted. If the 'D' and 'J' versions of the concept each depict the appearance of seven boys with microphones with a tough 'raw' visual full of rebellion and a determined expression, this 'M' version concept photo shows each individual personality in a standardized style crowd. It captures the looks of boys who were stylish with this revealing styling.

In the group and individual photos of the 'M' version, the seven members, with ENHYPEN's strong and determined eyes, are posing in a rebellious pose among adults in suits. The colorful styling of the members contrasting with the achromatic suit gives a unique feeling. As such, ENHYPEN has proven its wide-ranging digestibility encompassing various concepts through the 'D', 'J', and 'M' versions.

On the other hand, the 1st full-length album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' released in October last year was 'Million Seller', and the repackage album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' was 'Half Million Seller'. ENHYPEN’s new album 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1', which has emerged as a 'global K-pop rising star' with achievements, will be released at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on July 4th.

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition show ‘I-Land’. The group is composed of seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) ‘Border: Day One’.

