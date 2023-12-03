ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, TXT and NewJeans clinch first five spots on Billboard’s World Albums Chart

ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and NewJeans have scored the first five positions on the Billboard’s World Albums Chart, published for the week that ended on December 2. aespa, TWICE’s Jihyo, NCT 127, BTS, and FIFTY FIFTY are other K-pop idols and groups who have marked their spots at the popular magazine’s weekly charts. Read on to find out which albums have made it to the list!

Here is list of K-pop albums with their respective ranks:

ENHYPEN - ORANGE BLOOD at No. 1

Stray Kids - ROCK-STAR at No. 2

SEVENTEEN - SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN at No. 3

TXT - The Name Chapter: FREEFALL at No. 4

NewJeans - Get Up at No. 5

aespa - Drama at No. 6

TWICE’s Jihyo - ZONE at No. 7

NCT 127 - Fact Check at No. 8

BTS - Proof at No. 13

FIFTY FIFTY - The Beginning at No. 14

NewJeans (self-titled album) - New Jeans at No. 15

More about Top 3 albums: ENHYPHEN’s Orange Blood, Stray Kids’ ROCK-STAR and SEVENTEEN’s SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

ENHYPEN, consisting of seven members, released their new mini album titled ORANGE BLOOD on November 17. Topping the chart this week, the album also entered the Billboard 200 at the 4th spot.

Stray Kids’ ROCK-STAR has maintained its position at No. 2 for two consecutive weeks on the World Albums chart. This album consists of eight energetic tracks created by the eight-member boy group. Stray Kids’ previous album 5-STAR continues to secure No. 11 in its 25th week.

SEVENTEEN’s mini-album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN has held third position as it enters the fifth week on the global albums chart. Consisting of eight songs, the album is widely known for its upbeat rhythm including the opening track SOS, which is produced by the famous American DJ and producer Marshmello.

About K-pop albums by TXT, NewJeans, aespa, NCT, and BTS

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) released their much-awaited album titled The Name Chapter: FREEFALL in October 2023. Its latest album has continued its streak at the 4th spot for the sixth time on the chart. The album has garnered immense popularity as it features a special guest appearance by American pop-rock band Jonas Brothers in its single, Do It Like That.

The next spot is occupied by NewJeans’ Get Up album which has held onto its 5th position on the charts for the 18th week.

Moving to the other albums, aespa’s Drama has earned 6th rank, while TWICE’s Jihyo has scored the 7th spot with her solo debut mini album titled ZONE.

NCT 127’s Fact Check sustained its rank for the seventh week as it secured No. 8 on the world chart.

Meanwhile, BTS’s anthology album Proof, which was released in June 2022, has clinched the 13th spot and continues to trend on the chart in its 76th week.

The rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY released its first single album named The Beginning in February 2023 and it has occupied No. 14, marking its ninth week.

NewJeans’ self-titled debut EP was released in August 2022 by the five-member girl group. The album re-entered the World Albums chart at 15th position, indicating its 43rd non-consecutive week on the chart.

