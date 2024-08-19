ENHYPEN surpasses 10 million members on Weverse; becomes second most followed group on platform after BTS

ENHYPEN who recently made a comeback with their second full-length album ROMANCE: UNTOLD reached a new milestone on Weverse. The K-pop group garnered 10 million followers and became the most-followed group after their seniors BTS.

The group is well-known for their refreshing tunes and complex choreographies which keep fans coming back for more. Here are the details of their recent achievement.

On August 18, ENHYPEN surpassed 10 million members of Weverse making them the second most followed account on the platform. The group lands right after BTS who have 26.2 million members.

ENHYPEN’s new streak comes as no surprise as the members are quite active on the platform and regularly interact with their fans. They also often post and comment which keeps the fans engaged. The group garners fans from more than 230 countries including South Korea, the Philippines, India, the United States and more. They have been on the platform for the past 4 years and post entertaining content for the viewers to enjoy.

ENHYPEN was formed through the K-pop survival show I-LAND in 2020. I-LAND was a K-pop survival show by HYBE and CJ ENM. 23 contestants participated in the show and Yang Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Niki, Lee Hee Seung, Park Sunghoon, and Kim Sunoo made it to the final lineup. They are known for their powerful performances and intricate choreographies which keep the viewers hooked.

Advertisement

The group quickly gained a global fanbase because of the show and it only increased with their debut. They made their debut in November 2020 with their first extended playlist Border: Day One. The group is known for their tracks like Bite Me, Polaroid Love, Drunk-Dazed, and more.

This July, ENHYPEN made a comeback with their second full-length album ROMANCE: UNTOLD along with the music video of their title track XO (Only If You Say Yes). ENHYPEN's new album ROMANCE: UNTOLD consists of 10 tracks in total. It also includes a collaboration with American singer Jvke for the English version of XO (Only If You Say Yes).

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa to join Bubble through LLOUD in September with intention of expanding global fandom