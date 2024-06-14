ENHYPEN to collab with Ballerina director Lee Chung Hyun for short film style comeback in July

ENHYPEN is one of the most influential K-pop boy groups belonging to the fourth generation. They took the world by surprise with their concepts and songs soon after their debut.

ENHYPEN has finally confirmed its comeback date in July 2024 along with another exciting news of collaborating with the director of the Netflix movie Ballerina, Lee Chung Hyun for their comeback short film.

ENHYPEN to collaborate with Ballerina director Lee Chung Hyun for their upcoming comeback

ENHYPEN is reportedly set to make a comeback on July 12, 2024, and that is not the only exciting news from the boy group as they are taking their vampire romance concept to the next level.

ENHYPEN is collaborating with Netflix movie Ballerina director Lee Chung Hyun who will be directing their upcoming short film style comeback. According to sources, the short film will take their famous concept of vampire romance ahead with a much more captivating storyline.

The vampire storyline was first introduced by ENHYPEN with the music video Drunk-Dazed, the lead single of their second EP BORDER: CARNIVAL. The concept was further taken ahead with their albums DARK BLOOD and ORANGE BLOOD. The vampire storyline and concept have been heavily admired critically and commercially for being something fresh and even before seen in the K-pop scene.

With the new collaboration between ENHYPEN and Jeon Jong Seo’s director boyfriend Lee Chung Hyun, the stakes are high. It can be expected since the production is focusing on a short film-style comeback, a bigger narrative might come in the future.

Meanwhile, Lee Chung Hyun is a well-respected director who has presented jaw-dropping direction in his movies Ballerina, Call, and the K-drama Bargain. He recently made a cameo in Jeon Jong Seo's K-drama Wedding Impossible surprising fans.

