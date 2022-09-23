ENHYPEN to head to GRAMMY’s Global Spin Live after B.I, VIVIZ and more

ENHYPEN will be the next K-pop artists to head to GRAMMY Museum's Global Spin Live series. GRAMMYs Global Spin is a concert series begun by the recording academy to honour some popular and significant artists around the world. At the start of the year, male soloist B.I became the first Asian and K-pop act to earn himself an invite. Following him, VIVIZ became the first K-pop group and Seori was the first female act as well as soloist to perform for the series. Korean hip-hop legends Yoon Mi Rae and Tiger JK also performed at the show in April, once again acting on their global fame.

The stakes are high for the septet that has been spreading their wings far and wide, now earning an international recognition, one backed by the recording academy that announced their next guests through a post on their social media. “Finding out that @ENHYPEN

is coming to the #GRAMMYMuseum for a special conversation and live #GlobalSpin performance is giving us a FEVER.” The caption further included a link to tickets for the fans of the group, ENGENEs. Set to take place at the GRAMMY Museum in LA on October 4 at 7:30 pm KST (4 pm IST), an interview, in-person attendance as well as 2 performances by the boy group have been planned. The captions hints at ENHYPEN’s viral track ‘Fever’ being one of them, while we guess their latest release ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’ off of their ‘MANIFESTO: DAY 1’ album. Moreover, the boys will be high off their 2 nights from the ‘MANIFESTO’ tour’s California legs on October 2-3.