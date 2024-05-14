ENHYPEN to make summer comeback on July 12 following special album MEMORABILIA’s release

ENHYPEN, a popular K-pop boy band is all set to make their summer comeback. The group has been confirmed to release a new album on July 12. This will mark their second release in 2024, following the special album MEMORABILIA. At the same time, this will be their first 2024 official comeback since the fifth EP ORANGE BLOOD’s release in November 2023.

ENHYPEN gearing up to release comeback album on July 12

On May 14, several reports emerged stating that ENHYPEN will be making a comeback in mid-July. Later, a representative from the group’s agency BELFIT LAB responded to the reports saying, “It is true that ENHYPEN is scheduled to make a comeback on July 12. More details will be provided at a later date.”

Excitement is already building up for their new release, which is expected to be a smash hit like their other albums.

More about ENHYPEN's latest albums

Meanwhile, this will mark the group’s official album release in eight months since their fifth EP ORANGE BLOOD, which was unveiled on November 16 with the fan-favorite title track Sweet Venom.

In addition, Circle Chart stated that in February ORANGE BLOOD racked up a whopping 2 million album sales, earning the group the moniker of 'double million seller' in South Korea.

Furthermore, the album also claimed significant positions on prestigious music charts worldwide. On December 4, 2023, it debuted on Billboard 200 and charted for seven consecutive weeks.

Their fifth mini album also soared high on Japan’s Oricon Weekly Album, solidifying their influence in the global music scene.

Most recently, on May 13, the group unearthed MEMORABILIA, which served as a special album for their original webtoon DARK MOON. The group also released a captivating music video for the title track Fatal Trouble, featuring the characters diving into an engrossing storyline.

Now, there’s much expectation from their upcoming comeback album.

Know more about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is a seven-piece group consisting of Jay, Jake, Jungwon, Hessung, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Niki. The group was formed by HYBE’s subsidiary BELIFT LAB from Mnet’s music survival show I-LAND, where all members were participants.

On November 30, 2020, the group made their official debut with their first extended play Border: Day One. Within four years, ENHYPEN witnessed a massive surge in their global fame by producing chart-busting songs like Bite Me, Sweet Venom, FEVER, Polaroid Love, and more.

ALSO READ: IVE’s Jang Wonyoung wins lawsuit against malicious YouTuber; Sojang to pay 100 million KRW for defamation