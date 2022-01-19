ENHYPEN tops Oricon’s weekly album chart 3 times in a row with 'DIMENSION: ANSWER'

On January 18, Oricon officially announced that ENHYPEN’s new repackaged album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' had debuted at number 1 on Oricon's latest weekly album chart. The repackaged album sold an impressive total of nearly 118,000 copies in Japan in the first week of its release, that is from January 10 to January 16.

ENHYPEN also topped Oricon’s weekly album chart with their previous albums 'BORDER: CARNIVAL' and 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA', making 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' their third consecutive album to achieve the feat. Additionally, 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' previously debuted at number 1 on Oricon’s daily album chart after selling 98,841 copies on the first day of its release.

Also, 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' and its title track 'Blessed-Cursed' shot to the top of iTunes charts in various countries all over the globe. 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' had already hit number 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 11 different regions, including Japan, India, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines, while 'Blessed-Cursed' had reached number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 9 different regions. Congratulations ENHYPEN!

