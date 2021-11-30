ENHYPEN, TXT & THE BOYZ added to 2021 Melon Music Awards’ performance lineup

Melon Music Awards are one of the most looked forward to nights in the plethora of year-end award shows that happen in the South Korean entertainment industry. Year after year, MMA has only exceeded its boundaries to bring about a new style and raise its levels. This year is no different as numerous artists have been announced to join the performance lineup.

The latest update seems to come from some of the most beloved 4th Generation boy groups that have often been praised as the leading forces of the K-pop stage scene. THE BOYZ, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN have been announced as a part of the awards night’s performing acts.

Joining them would be, as previously revealed, IU making her MMA return in 4 years with ‘Strawberry Moon’, Lee Mujin, Lim Young Woong, Heize, and M.O.M of MSG Wannabe. As the time for the ceremony gets closer, we hope to see more of our favourites to gather on the stage.

Last year, BTS sweeped the Daesangs by taking home a total of 5 awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Netizens' Choice Award and Best Dance - Male Award. BLACKPINK won the Best Dance - Female category for their song ‘How You Like That’ while CRAVITY and Weeekly were revealed as the winners of the Rookie of the Year category.

The 13th edition of the show, the 2021 Melon Music Awards, is scheduled for December 4, beginning at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

