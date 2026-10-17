ENHYPEN, TXT, HWASA join India's first Weverse Con Festival 2027 in New Delhi; Check out the full lineup

All the K-pop fans in India assemble! There is a major musical celebration to look forward to as HYBE brings its Weverse Con Festival to New Delhi for the first time in 2027. The two-day event is scheduled for March 27 and 28, bringing some of the biggest names in Korean music together with Indian and global artists.

ENHYPEN, TXT lead the lineup at Weverse Con Festival 2027

The star-studded lineup features popular K-pop groups ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and LE SSERAFIM, alongside acclaimed soloists Hwasa, Eric Nam, Dayoung and Lee Hyun. Producer and performer BUMZU, Lara of global girl group KATSEYE, and Indian-origin artist Rhea Raj will also join the celebrations, creating a diverse musical experience for audiences.

With ENHYPEN, TXT, and LE SSERAFIM taking centre stage, the festival promises a mix of powerful performances, distinctive musical styles and fan-favourite hits. Hwasa will bring her signature charisma and stage presence, while Eric Nam is expected to reconnect with Indian fans following his previous visits to the country.

Lee Hyun will add his emotive vocals to the lineup, while BUMZU, widely recognised for his work producing music for SEVENTEEN, will showcase his talents as a performer. Dayoung is also set to bring her vibrant energy to the stage. Meanwhile, Lara’s appearance adds a global dimension to the festival, further reflecting K-pop’s expanding international reach.

About Weverse Con Festival India 2027

The festival will take place in New Delhi on March 27 and 28, 2027. According to the announced schedule, ticket pre-sales will begin on October 27, 2026, followed by general ticket sales on October 30, 2026. With an impressive mix of established Korean acts and international talent, Weverse Con Festival’s India debut is shaping up to be a major event for music lovers.

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