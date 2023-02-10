ENHYPEN unlocks new achievement as Drunk-Dazed becomes their first MV to surpass 100 million views

ENHYPEN's 'Drunk-Dazed' music video has surpassed 100 million views. ENHYPEN released the 2nd mini album 'BORDER: CARNIVAL' in April 2021, and the title song 'Drunk-Dazed' music video play count is 9:05 pm on the 9th, exceeding 100 million views. With this, ENHYPEN got their first music video to have 100 million views since their debut.

'Drunk-Dazed' is a pop rock genre song with a rocking feel of the 808 bass, and the lyrics express ENHYPEN's sincere feelings, which feel unfamiliar and hectic about the things they have experienced since their debut. This song compares the world they are experiencing for the first time to a chaotic carnival in which the rules are broken and upside down, and depicts boys who are drunk and dazed.

The music video for ‘Drunk-Dazed’ visually embodies the image of a boy getting carried away by a glitzy carnival. In the music video, ENHYPEN is invited to a private party and enjoys the festival in their own way, maximizing the hazy and chaotic atmosphere by utilizing fancy camera work and various directing techniques. The number of views of the music video for the b-side song 'FEVER' in 'BORDER: CARNIVAL' recorded 92.73 million as of the 10th, and is expected to exceed 100 million views soon after 'Drunk-Dazed'.

ENHYPEN’s other activities:

On February 10th, BELIFT LAB said, "ENHYPEN posted a teaser video of 'En'er Clock' on the official YouTube channel on the 9th." In the released teaser, the members are surprised to see something, arousing curiosity. Afterwards, the members were shown running towards somewhere.At the end of the video, the members showed various poses. ENHYPEN's own entertainment 'ENA CLOCK' can be seen every Thursday at 9:00 PM KST on ENHYPEN's YouTube channel and the global fan community platform 'Weverse'.

In the 4th episode of TVING's original documentary 'K-Pop Generation', which will be released at 4:00 PM KST on February 9th, the genealogy and MBTI of K-pop boy groups from HOT to Super Junior, BIGBANG, SHINee, 2PM, Highlight, EXO, NCT, SF9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN take time to explore.

ALSO READ: HYBE America acquires Quality Control Music, home to Lil Yachty, Migos and Lil Baby for 300 million USD

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.