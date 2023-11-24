ENHYPEN wows in debut Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance of Keep Swimmin' Through; Watch

ENHYPEN enthusiastically joined the festivities of the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, making a splash on the Baby Shark float with a performance of Keep Swimmin' Through. This track is a notable contribution from ENHYPEN to the soundtrack for Baby Shark's Big Movie. They also shared a post later to share how they felt performing.

ENHYPEN perform at 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

On November 20, ENHYPEN thrilled fans with the exciting news that they would be a part of this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The group revealed their participation in the parade scheduled for November 23, where they would perform their song Keep Swimmin' Through, a track featured on the soundtrack of Baby Shark's Big Movie.

ENHYPEN's performance took place on the Baby Shark parade float, adding a musical and vibrant touch to the iconic Thanksgiving event. The group members floated by performing enthusiastically and greeting fans wherever they could.

Fans and locals alike were excited to see them and could not stop gushing about ENHYPEN’s visuals and their power-packed performance as a group. The performance sent fans into an absolute frenzy, with many ENGENEs declaring that their favorite band was making "big waves" at Macy's.

Beyond their parade performance, ENHYPEN's involvement in Baby Shark's Big Movie extends to their contribution of Keep Swimmin' Through to the film's soundtrack. Additionally, fans can anticipate seeing ENHYPEN in the movie itself, as they take on the roles of an underwater K-pop band of beluga whales.

ENHYPEN shares their experience

The group posted their performance and also shared with their fans ENGENEs how it felt like to be a part of the parade. On their official Twitter account (Now X) they shared a post of the members all smiling and posing with the caption “We’re absolutely thrilled to be part of the incredible event! We hope you all enjoyed watching our performance.☺️ It was a great experience!✨ #231123 @ 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

More about ENHYPEN’s recent activities

In a significant milestone, ENHYPEN has made history by winning the Special International Music Award at the prestigious 65th Japan Record Awards. ENHYPEN's most recent release titled ORANGE BLOOD, has quickly asserted its dominance by topping iTunes charts worldwide. The mini-album, along with its title track Sweet Venom, has secured the No. 1 position in various regions, including Indonesia, Egypt, Thailand, Poland, and India.

