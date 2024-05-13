ENHYPEN's DARK BLOOD characters sing of love and turmoil in Fatal Trouble music video from MEMORABILIA; Watch

ENHYPEN has dropped their latest music video, Fatal Trouble, which delves into themes of love and turmoil, encapsulating the conflicted emotions of believing in someone you love. The song serves as a narrative continuation of the DARK MOON series, portraying the intricate stories of its main characters.

ENHYPEN releases Fatal Trouble music video

On May 13, ENHYPEN, the rising septet in the K-pop scene, delighted fans with the release of their highly anticipated music video for Fatal Trouble. The song, part of their DARK MOON series special album MEMORABILIA, delves into themes of love and turmoil, capturing the essence of the characters' emotional journeys.

Watch ENHYPEN’s Fatal Trouble music video here;

With lyrics depicting the confusion and heartache that often accompany love, Fatal Trouble resonates deeply with listeners. The animated music video beautifully portrays the complex narratives of the series' main characters, adding layers of depth to ENHYPEN's storytelling prowess.

As fans eagerly watch the mesmerizing visuals and listen to the haunting melodies, Fatal Trouble solidifies ENHYPEN's status as a group to keep an eye on in the ever-evolving landscape of K-pop. With each release, they continue to captivate audiences worldwide with their talent and artistry.

More details about ENHYPEN’s MEMORABILIA album

ENHYPEN's highly anticipated special album MEMORABILIA has finally arrived, marking an exciting new chapter in their artistic journey. Released on the 13th alongside the captivating music video for the title track, Fatal Trouble, the album intertwines the narratives of ENHYPEN and the HYBE original story, DARK MOON series.

With songs like One In A Billion, CRIMINAL LOVE, Lucifer, Teeth, Scream, and Fatal Love, MEMORABILIA explores themes of fate, love, and existential concerns as vampires, offering fans a deep and immersive experience.

This special album not only showcases ENHYPEN's musical prowess but also explores the intricate storylines of the Dark Moon series. Through an organic combination of music and storytelling, MEMORABILIA delves into themes of arrogance, curse, and fate, providing fans with a multifaceted experience.

What sets Memorabilia apart is its unique components for each version, including props from the Dark Moon series, enticing fans and collectors alike. As ENHYPEN continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences worldwide, MEMORABILIA stands as a testament to its innovation and creativity in the K-pop industry.

