ENHYPEN's 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' surpasses THIS number of copies within its first week on Hanteo

ENHYPEN have achieved another record under their name! On January 15 KST in Hanteo's latest update, ENHYPEN's first repackage album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' officially surpassed over 500,000 copies within its first week on Hanteo and is still counting.

'DIMENSION: ANSWER' is now the highest-selling repackage album by a fourth-generation group, beating TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'. The album is also the first and only album by a 4th generation group to achieve more than 500,000 copies in its first week on Hanteo. ENHYPEN now join BTS, NCT Dream, and NCT 127 as the only K-Pop groups to reach this milestone with a repackage album in Hanteo's history.

ENHYPEN released their first regular repackage album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' on January 10 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). This is a new album to be released in about three months since the 1st full-length album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA', released in October 2021.

On January 10, ENHYPEN's highly-anticipated repackaged album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' entered iTunes charts in different regions including the United States, Australia and Canada among other countries, shortly after its release.

The repackaged album has also debuted at number 3 on the worldwide iTunes album chart, landing at number 6 on the European iTunes album chart. Additionally, the album's title track 'BLESSED-CURSED' debuted on the worldwide iTunes song chart at number 4, while the tracks from the repackaged album like 'Polaroid Love' and 'Outro: Day 2' also entered the chart at number 7 and number 65 respectively.

