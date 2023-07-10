ENHYPEN’s famous reality show I-LAND to return with season 2? Mnet announces launch details

Mnet is preparing to introduce the second season of its global audition program, I-LAND! This show is a reality program that documents the journey of creating future K-pop stars. The first season, which aired on Mnet from June to September 2020, resulted in the formation of the seven-member boy group ENHYPEN. In Season 2, the focus will shift to producing a new girl group for CJ ENM's label, WAKEONE.

I-LAND season 2

On July 10, Mnet released a teaser video for the global audition process of I-LAND Season 2. This time, however, instead of a super buy group, the world will supposedly discover a new girl group. The trailer mentions ‘Are you ready to be the biggest K-pop girl group of 2024?’ Any girl worldwide who was born before January 1, 2011, is eligible to apply through the audition program's official website.

The very first round of applications commenced yesterday and will continue until October 10 at midnight KST. The upcoming season of I-LAND is scheduled to be broadcasted in the first half of 2024, and the casting for contestants is currently underway. This new edition of the reality show aims to create a fresh girl group that will debut under Belift Lab, a subsidiary of HYBE.

What can fans expect from I-LAND 2?

Ever since the announcement fans are excited and are hoping they will get another band like ENHYPEN. However, the trailer makes it clear that it is going to be a girl group this time. The upcoming season is scheduled to launch in the first half of next year, and aspiring participants can submit their applications from July 10 to August 6. Those individuals who successfully advance through the initial selection process will have the opportunity to participate in live video auditions. The video auditions will be conducted in various locations, including South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, the United States, and Australia.

