ENHYPEN’s FATE PLUS US Encore Tour: Know dates, cities and more details

ENHYPEN brings FATE PLUS Encore Tour to US

BELIFT LAB has thrilled ENHYPEN fans by announcing the group's encore tour, FATE PLUS, spanning five cities across the United States. Commencing in Anaheim on April 24, the tour will continue to Oakland on April 26, Tacoma on April 28, Rosemont on May 1, and Belmont Park on May 3.

This follows ENHYPEN's FATE world tour announcement last year, which saw performances in six U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Glendale, Houston, Dallas, Newark, and Chicago in October.

The announcement has ignited excitement among fans, eagerly anticipating the group's return to the stage for another exhilarating live experience. ENHYPEN's growing popularity and dynamic performances continue to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying their status as one of K-pop's most promising acts.

More details about ENHYPEN’s latest activities

ENHYPEN, the South Korean boy band formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-LAND, has been making significant strides in the music industry since their debut on November 30, 2020, with the EP BORDER: Day One. With consistent attention and accolades, the group's fifth extended play, ORANGE BLOOD, released on November 17, showcased their musical prowess, with the lead single Sweet Venom securing their thirteenth music show win on KBS' Music Bank on November 24.

In January, ENHYPEN made headlines by announcing their concert at the New Clark City Stadium in the Philippines on February 3. As part of their 2nd world tour, FATE, the seven-member K-Pop group is set to create history by becoming the first-ever musical act to perform at the stadium.

Having already completed successful shows across Asia and the U.S., including notable cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago, ENHYPEN captivated the Philippine audience. This achievement follows their remarkable three-day sold-out MANIFESTO at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila in 2023, where they became the first K-Pop group to perform for three consecutive days.

ENHYPEN's groundbreaking success and popularity continue to solidify its status as one of the leading global acts in the K-Pop scene. As they gear up for their historic performance in the Philippines, fans eagerly anticipate another unforgettable experience from this talented group.

