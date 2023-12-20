ENHYPEN’s fifth EP ORANGE BLOOD is at 118 on latest Billboard 200; completes four consecutive weeks on chart

ENHYPEN’s latest release ORANGE BLOOD has clinched 118th spot on the prestigious Billboard 200 main album chart. What’s noteworthy about this feat is that the seven-member group has continued its streak on the global charts for the fourth consecutive week.

ORANGE BLOOD is ENHYPEN’s fifth EP which was released on November 17. According to Hanteo Chart (South Korean music chart), it sold more than 1.38 million copies on the first day of release, crossing the sales of the group’s previous EP.

Adding to ENHYPEN ’s extensive list of accomplishments, the septet continues to rule on Billboard charts in other categories. ORANGE BLOOD has secured third position in World Albums list, ranked 14th in the Top Current Album Sales chart and occupied 18th spot in Top Album Sales category. The group has also earned a 97th spot on the Artist 100 chart.

ORANGE BLOOD is a continuation of ENHYPEN’s 2023 EP called DARK BLOOD . It contains multiple tracks, including intro song Mortal, title track Sweet Venom , Still Monster, Blind, and Orange Flower (You Complete Me) . While announcing the album, the group had unveiled a video that featured visuals of a solar eclipse and a mesmerizing orange sunset.

More about ENHYPEN

Managed under BE:LIFT LAB, ENHYPEN is a successful K-pop boy group consisting of Heeseung , Jay , Jake , Sunghoon , Sunoo , Jungwon , and Niki . The group made its debut in November 2020, with the release of an EP titled Border: Day One , which received platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA).

The group has garnered international popularity with back-to-back hits and held their two-day sold-out dome concert at Kyocera Dome, which was part of the Manifesto World Tour.

On October 24, the group announced their second world tour scheduled for January and February 2024. The group will be performing in Asian regions, including Singapore, China, Taiwan, and Philippines.