ENHYPEN's first full album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' achieves remarkable feat on iTunes album charts; Find out

ENYPEN is making big strides with the release of their first full album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' has topped iTunes top album charts in a total of 26 different countries including the U.S., Japan, France, and more. Additionally, the group's comeback title track 'Tamed-Dashed' also topped iTunes song charts in 6 different countries.

Also, it is revealed that ENHYPEN has joined K-pop idol groups such BTS, Baekhyun, BLACKPINK, NCT DREAM, EXO, SEVENTEEN, and NCT 127 after surpassing the first day sales of 500,000 copies according to Hanteo charts. The talented boy group broke this recent record with their latest album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA', which includes the title track 'Tamed-Dashed.' On the first day, ENHYPEN sold 501,748 copies of their newest album breaking their own record and posted the highest first-day sales since their debut.

‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’ consists of a total of 6 songs that encapsulate the aura of ENHYPEN as the boys embark on a Greek mythology concept. The title song 'Tamed-Dashed' boasts of a new wave genre with guitar and synthesizer sounds that are based on the vibes of the 1980s. The song is produced by HYBE LABELS’ Bang Si Hyuk aka Hitman Bang, Wonderkid along with a handful of other producers. Amidst swooshing balls and magical spells, the boys build a story of their own, transferring to the beach suddenly. The song culminates under the blinding sun while they dream of playing among the waves.

They performed the title track for the first time through their Mnet comeback show on October 12. Congratulations ENHYPEN!

