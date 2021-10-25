ENHYPEN's first studio album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' debuts on Billboard 200 at THIS rank

ENHYPEN has hit a new high on the Billboard 200 with their latest album! On October 25 KST, Billboard revealed that ENHYPEN’s first studio album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' debuted at number 11 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' is also the fourth top-selling album of the week. This is ENHYPEN’s second time charting on the Billboard 200, the first time being in May with their previous album 'BORDER: CARNIVAL' that debuted at number 18. With 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' at number 11, ENHYPEN has set a new personal record on the chart. According to Hanteo Chart, ENHYPEN's 1st full album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' has achieved a total of 818,716 copies in first week sales (week of October 12 - October 18). This is around 300,000 more copies sold after they previously received their title of 'half-million sellers' on the first day of sales!

ENHYPEN has set the record for the highest first-week sales for a group that debuted in 2020. Their previous album 'BORDER: CARNIVAL', released in April, had sold 384,699 copies in its first week. The new figure achieved by 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' is more than double their previous record, showcasing the talented group rising star power.

Not just that, 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' has topped iTunes top album charts in a total of 26 different countries including the U.S., Japan, France, and more. Additionally, the group's comeback title track 'Tamed-Dashed' also topped iTunes song charts in 6 different countries.

