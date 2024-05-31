ENHYPEN's Heeseung swoons over fans with dazzling cover of JVKE's This is what falling in love feels like; watch

ENHYPEN's Heeseung has once again mesmerized fans with his latest cover video of JVKE's This is what falling in love feels like, showcasing his enchanting vocals and creative flair. Adding to the excitement over this new crossover, JVKE also reacted to Heesung’s cover by dropping a sweet comment under the video.

ENHYPEN’s Heesung covers JVKE's This is what falling in love feels like

ENHYPEN's Heeseung recently enchanted fans worldwide with a cover of JVKE's This is what falling in love feels like, showcasing his sweet singing voice and captivating stage presence. Released on the 26th through ENHYPEN's official social media channels, the video highlights Heeseung's exceptional talent and heartfelt connection with his fans, ENGENE.

In the video, Heeseung, dressed in a sharp suit, takes the stage of a small theater, setting an intimate and nostalgic atmosphere. Accompanied by a gentle piano, he reinterprets the song with his distinct, sweet voice and unique singing style.

As the song builds in excitement, Heeseung's charming ad-libs and expressive gestures enhance the performance, creating a delightful visual and auditory experience. The video concludes with a touching scene of Heeseung offering a bouquet of flowers and showcasing his skills on the piano and guitar, leaving viewers thoroughly impressed.

Take a look at the video here;

Soon after the video was released, JVKE, the American singer-songwriter and producer who originally released the song in 2022, appreciated Heesung in the comments section, by thanking him for covering his song.

Known for his perfect pitch and outstanding vocals, Heeseung continues to impress fans. His previous cover of Justin Bieber's Off My Face garnered an impressive 30.4 million views in 2022, demonstrating his widespread appeal and vocal prowess.

More details about ENHYPEN’s latest activities

ENHYPEN, the dynamic K-pop boy group formed through the 2020 survival show I-LAND, is gearing up for a much-anticipated comeback with a new album set to release on July 12, as announced by their agency. The group, consisting of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Niki, last released their fifth EP, ORANGE BLOOD, eight months ago, which achieved double million-seller status and significant chart success.

In addition, ENHYPEN recently delighted fans with MEMORABILIA, a special album for their webtoon DARK MOON, released on May 13, alongside the captivating music video for Fatal Trouble. Fans eagerly await their upcoming release, expecting another hit from the talented septet.

