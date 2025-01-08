ENHYPEN's Jake and Heesung to feature on American rapper Flo Rida's new single Confessions releasing on Jan 10
ENHYPEN members Jake and Heesung are on their way to their first global collaboration as a duo. The K-pop idols will be featured on Flo Rida's next single. Read on to know the details.
ENHYPEN's Jake and Heesung are set for an exciting venture in their career. The duo is foraying into the global music industry with an exciting collaboration. They will feature on American rapper Flo Rida's upcoming single, set to release soon.
On January 8, Flo Rida took to his Instagram and unveiled the cover for his upcoming single, Confessions, set to arrive on January 10. He also announced that this new track will feature ENHYPEN's Jake and Heesung along with American rapper Paul Russell. Fans quickly flooded the Instagram post with best wishes. This was definitely an unexpected collab but excitement runs high to see Jake and Heesung's first global feature as a duo.
Check out Flo Rida's Instagram post here:
Before debuting with ENHYPEN, Jake and Heesung participated in Mnet's I-LAND. Out of the nine finalists, seven were chosen. Alongside Jungwon, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jay, and Niki, Jake and Heesung were also chosen to debut with a new boy band.
On November 30, 2020, the seven members debuted as ENHYPEN with their first EP, Border: Day One. Even before their debut, the group created quite a buzz, accumulating over 300,000 pre-order sales for their first mini-album.
The second EP, Border: Carnival, ranked high on Billboard 200, World Albums, Digital Song Sales, Top Current Albums, and more esteemed charts. With this, the group went one step ahead in their goal to achieve global stardom.
In the last 4 years, they rose to become one of the leading boy bands of 4th-gen K-pop. In 2024, they released a new album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD, and a repackaged version of it. Both earned explosive commercial success. In particular, ROMANCE: UNTOLD became one of the best K-pop albums of 2024. With this, the group ended up winning three prestigious trophies at the 39th Golden Disc Awards.
